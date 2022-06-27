NewsLocalDr. Karagiannis: The new mutations affect the respiratory system

Dr. Karagiannis: The new mutations affect the respiratory system

Mutations BA4 and BA5 are two mutations of Covid-19, which are more contagious and cause more serious symptoms with fever up to 39°C, Dr. Petros Karagiannis, member of the scientific committee said.

He also said that it is very possible for one to get pneumonia when affected and expressed the conviction that vaccines prevent heavy illnesses but do not prevent re-infection.

Dr. Karagiannis recommended implementation of self-protection measures and did not exclude the return of the use of the protective mask after a political decision.

