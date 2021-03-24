News Local Dr. Kalakouta: By June, more than 60% of population will have been...

Dr. Kalakouta: By June, more than 60% of population will have been vaccinated

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dr. Olga Kalakouta, Deputy Director of Medical and Public Health Services, said that by June, more than 60% of the adult population will have been vaccinated.

In a written announced, Dr. Kalakouta noted that the pace of vaccination is expected to increase in April since according to the updated timeline, Cyprus is expected to receive another 270,000 doses from the four licensed vaccines.

This means that another 195 people will get at least the first dose of the vaccine.

She added that so far there have been 135,000 vaccinations in Cyprus, out of which 93,475 had to do with the first dose. More than 36,000 people have had both doses of the vaccine.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
