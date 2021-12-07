Dr. Dorothea Pana on obligatory vaccination

Dr. Zoi Dorothea Pana, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee expressed hope that the possibility of obligatory vaccination will not need to be discussed in Cyprus.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Dr. Pana said that the position of the Committee and of the Health Minister is that first all tools available must be exhausted, like dialogue and approach of the citizens who have reservations in order to be convinced.

Referring to the issue of vaccinating children aged 6 to 11, she said that studies and info on the vaccination of children in the United States and Israel show that the vaccines are safe and effective.

She also stressed that Covid might cause serious problems to young children and pointed out that the benefits of vaccination to the specific ages are much more than the dangers.