Dr. Diettis says vaccinations against COVID to possibly begin in February

Dr Nikolas Dietis, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Medical School, University of Cyprus, said that most probably vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin in February 2021 and priority will be given to special groups of the population.

Speaking to CAN, Dr Dietis said that the approval the company will get from the European Medicines Agency will decide whether the vaccine will only be for certain needs or for use by the general population from the beginning.

As he said, it is necessary for every country to have its own priorities, its own plan for the vaccinations.

He added that the most possible scenario is that at first, the crucial population groups will get the vaccine first, then the medical and nursing staff, the security bodies, old people and other vulnerable groups. Slowly slowly the general population will also get the vaccine.

(philenews)