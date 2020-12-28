Dr. Dietis says people must have no doubts about the vaccines

People must have no doubts regarding the vaccines, Nicolas Dietis, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Medical School, at the University of Cyprus, said.

He noted that doubts are normal but must be answered by specialists, we must ask our doctor.

As expert, he added we have many answers about the doubts of the people, doubts about the vaccine’s safety, how quickly it was developed and so forth.

Dr. Dietis pointed out that the vaccine is very safe and this is also indicated by the fact that so far more than 4 million of people have been vaccinated and apart from some mild side-effects that had been recorded on the file of the vaccine’s approval, there have been nothing serious.

Asked about the other vaccines, he said that the vaccine of Moderna will go for approval at the beginning of January. He noted that for the rest of the vaccines there is no information so far.

