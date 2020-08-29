News Local Dozens quarantined in Larnaca, after two teenage footballers break self-isolation

Dozens quarantined in Larnaca, after two teenage footballers break self-isolation

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment test people at a coronavirus drive-through testing station, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nicosia, Cyprus April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

 

67 people in Larnaca, including teenage footballers, coaches and trainers of a Larnaca club and their families have been placed under quarantine for 14 days, after a 16 and a 15 year old broke self-isolation according to the protocols and went to practice anyway.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told CNA that following the violation of restrictions by a 16 year old, a second complaint was made to the health ministry about a 15 year old who according to the charge, repeatedly violated self-isolation and took part in a series of football academies practice.

He had tested positive for the virus on August 21.

According to police, the football club involved appears not to have been informed by the boy’s family that he was meant to be in self-isolation and could not attend practice.

In addition, the 15 year old appears to have also visited the homes of several of his friends.

The boy should have been in self-isolation from August 12, for a period of 14 days.

The 15 year old’s positive sample was made known on August 14, with authorities placing 22 people under self-isolation for a period of 14 days.

The case of the 16 year old was first made public two days ago when it became known that he had violated relevant self-isolation protocols. Authorities were alerted by the boy’s father.

45 boys, members of the same team and their 6 coaches were placed under self-isolation.

By Constantinos Tsintas
