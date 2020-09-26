Dozens on the dance floor at Famagusta club, 1500 euro fine

A night club and reception area owner in Famagusta was fined 1500 euro late yesterday, after dozens were found dancing at close proximity in violation of relevant Covid-19 directives.

In addition, several employees were not wearing protective masks and were fined individually.

Five businesses in all were fined for violations including three in Limassol.

Police have intensified checks on individuals and businesses following a rise of cases in the community and the formation of various clusters that led to a chain of new infections.

Authorities made clear today that they will not be lifting their foot off the gas in enforcing Covid-19 directives aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.