Dozens of villagers move to quarantine facilities after Covid-19 outbreak in Tianjin, China

This is the moment dozens of villagers awaited transport to isolation facilities after a Covid-19 breakout in Tianjin on the border of the Chinese capital Beijing.

Footage shows locals in Liu An Zhuang village being told over speakerphones to pack their bags and prepare to be taken to quarantine centres on May 16.

Another clip shows a crowd of people carrying their luggage while waiting on the roadside for buses to fetch them.

The port city of Tianjin on May 15 reported 22 positive cases in Beichen district where the village is located. Some 10,000 to 30,000 were allegedly placed under quarantine.

Despite its neighbours in the region learning to live with the virus, China has maintained its flawed zero-Covid approach. It has enforced severe lockdowns aimed at purging Covid-19 from the country.

