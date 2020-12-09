Dozens of foreigners without masks gather at Welfare Office

The fact that dozens of foreigners, recipients of public aid, have gathered outside the Social Welfare Services in Larnaca caused the intervention of the Police.

For some time now, Policemen are trying to convince foreigners from African countries to put on masks, maintain proper distances while waiting, but this seems impossible. There are currently more than 80 people in front and behind the offices of Social Welfare.

It is noted that this is not the first time something like this happens and the issue concerns the residents of the area.

(philenews)