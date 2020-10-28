News Local Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

 

Dozens of people were fined for not wearing their masks over the past 24 hours, as police continued an intensified covid-19 campaign to prevent the spread of the virus with more than a thousand 100 checks.

58 citizens were fined, mostly for masks and two establishments, including a pub owner who remained open after the allowed time.

175 checks were conducted in Nicosia and 13 individuals were fined.

One establishment and 18 citizens were fined in Limassol out of 205 checks and one establishment and 15 citizens in Larnaca out of 293 checks.

There were 100 checks in Paphos, with two citizens fine, while in Famagusta 10 people were fined out of 306 checks.

No fines in the Morphou police district out of 79 checks.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleCovid case at a Limassol port container terminal
Next articleMan beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

Top Stories

Local

Man beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 48 year old has told police that he was beaten and mugged at his apartment building parking place at around seven thirty last...
Read more
Local

Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of people were fined for not wearing their masks over the past 24 hours, as police continued an intensified covid-19 campaign to prevent...
Read more
Local

Covid case at a Limassol port container terminal

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A Covid-19 case was confirmed at the Eurogate container terminal in the Limassol port. All the relevant health ministry protocols were followed to protect staff,...
Read more
Local

Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Auditor General's Office keeps digging on yet more golden passport cases, part of the citizenship for investments programme, as a spat between the...
Read more
Local

Urgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Scientific Advisor of the Famagusta General has launched an urgent appeal for additional doctors, nurses and other staff, as the referral institution for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 48 year old has told police that he was beaten and mugged at his apartment building parking place at around seven thirty last...
Read more
Local

Covid case at a Limassol port container terminal

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A Covid-19 case was confirmed at the Eurogate container terminal in the Limassol port. All the relevant health ministry protocols were followed to protect staff,...
Read more
Local

Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Auditor General's Office keeps digging on yet more golden passport cases, part of the citizenship for investments programme, as a spat between the...
Read more
Local

Urgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Scientific Advisor of the Famagusta General has launched an urgent appeal for additional doctors, nurses and other staff, as the referral institution for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros