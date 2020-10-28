Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

Dozens of people were fined for not wearing their masks over the past 24 hours, as police continued an intensified covid-19 campaign to prevent the spread of the virus with more than a thousand 100 checks.

58 citizens were fined, mostly for masks and two establishments, including a pub owner who remained open after the allowed time.

175 checks were conducted in Nicosia and 13 individuals were fined.

One establishment and 18 citizens were fined in Limassol out of 205 checks and one establishment and 15 citizens in Larnaca out of 293 checks.

There were 100 checks in Paphos, with two citizens fine, while in Famagusta 10 people were fined out of 306 checks.

No fines in the Morphou police district out of 79 checks.