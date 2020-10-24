Dozens of Covid charges as authorities intensify checks

Police charged 34 individuals and 7 people with various offences connected to violations of relevant decrees against the spread of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Authorities conducted 970 checks.

In Nicosia, out of 195 checks, 3 people and one business were fined, while in Limassol out of 116, 11 individuals and one business were charged.

In Larnaca, two businesses were fined out of 180 checks.

Out of 191 checks in Paphos, 3 businesses and one person were fined, while in the Famagusta area, 17 individuals were charged out of a total of 218 checks.

In the Morphou police district, 2 citizens were charged in 75 checks.