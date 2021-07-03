Dozens of air conditioning gas bottles brought from occupied territories

NewsLocalDozens of air conditioning gas bottles brought from occupied territories

A 45 year old man from Limassol was caught yesterday afternoon in possession of dozens of goods illegally brought over from the occupied north.

They included air conditioning gas bottles, tobacco and dairy products.

Following relevant information, around five thirty, police flagged the 45 year old down on the Larnaca-Kofinou highway.

During a search of his vehicle, they found 48 air conditioning gas bottles, 640 cigarettes, 320 electronic cigarettes tobacco bars, 5,5 kilograms of tobacco and 12 kilos of dairy products all from the occupied territories.

They were confiscated by police and handed to customs officers. The case was settled out of court.

By Constantinos Tsintas
