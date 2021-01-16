News Local Dozens fined for covid violations as quarantine enters second week

Dozens fined for covid violations as quarantine enters second week

 

79 individuals and six businesses were charged for covid-19 violations over the past 24 hours, as the quarantine entered its 2nd week, with authorities conducting almost ten thousand checks across the island.

16 people were fined in Nicosia out of 2.534 checks and 28 individuals and 2 businesses in Limassol out of 2.654 checks.

Larnaca saw 1.231 checks, with 9 citizens being fined.

In Paphos police charged 7 individuals and 3 businesses out of 1.435 checks and in Famagusta 18 people and one business were fined following almost a thousand checks.

By Constantinos Tsintas
