Torrential rains last night flooded roads in the Lympia area, forcing closures.

A torrent washed away three vehicles with three passengers on the Lympia roundabout.

The fire service towed away the vehicles and there was no danger to the passengers.

There were dozens of calls for assistance.

The Lympia-Athiainou and Lympia-Mosfiloti-Pseyda roads flooded and closed for traffic for several hours.

Earlier yesterday, a hailstorm caused slippery roads, with visibility restricted.