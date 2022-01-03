Doubts about opening of schools on 10 January

Michael Anastasiades, president of the Pediatric Company, said that with the facts so far and the increase of confirmed cases, it is impossible to have the schools open on 10 January. As he explained a large number of both teachers and students are either sick or constitute close contact of a patient and no dramatic improvement of the country’s epidemiological image can exist until Monday.

Furthermore, Petros Karagiannis, member of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee, said that if schools open next week, they will not operate correctly since many teachers and students will be absent.