NewsLocalDoubts about opening of schools on 10 January

Doubts about opening of schools on 10 January

Studentsmasks
Studentsmasks

Michael Anastasiades, president of the Pediatric Company, said that with the facts so far and the increase of confirmed cases, it is impossible to have the schools open on 10 January. As he explained a large number of both teachers and students are either sick or constitute close contact of a patient and no dramatic improvement of the country’s epidemiological image can exist until Monday.

Furthermore, Petros Karagiannis, member of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee, said that if schools open next week, they will not operate correctly since many teachers and students will be absent.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo flamingos with rope around neck and leg saved
Next articlePolice arrest two drivers driving under the influence of drugs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros