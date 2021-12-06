Double murder suspect remanded in custody for eight days

A 32 year-old suspect in a double murder case was remanded in custody by the Limassol District Court for eight days, in a closed doors session, on Monday.

The suspect, is said by police to have confessed to the murder of 33 year-old Mariia Gazibagandova και της 43 year-old Khaiat Alraeesi, whose bodies were unearthed on Sunday by the police in the yard of a holiday home in Kato Amiantos, in Limassol district. Police have said that the suspect has confessed to the murder and that they would not have been able to find the bodies if he had not pointed out the area they were buried.

The suspect was taken to Court at 10.30 and his defence counsel requested a closed doors session citing the need for the protection of his personal data to do with his religion and family life.

The Court approved the request, noting that it is justified due to the excessive publicity the case has attracted and the fact that the judicial work is likely to be affected as well as the suspect`s private life.

Therefore, the procedure took place in a closed doors session without the presence of journalists.

The defence did not object to the suspect’s remaining in police custody for a period of eight days.

The two women had been missing in Cyprus since November 17. The suspect had been called in for questioning on November 25 and placed under arrest on November 26 in relation to the case. He had been denying any involvement until the early hours of Saturday, when according to the police he confessed to having committed the crime.