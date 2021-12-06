Double murder suspect appears in Court in Limassol

A suspect for the murder of two women, appears before Limassol District Court on Monday facing the charge of premeditated murder.

The bodies of the two women, believed to be Mariia Gazibagandova, 33 from Dagestan and Khaiat Alraeesi 43, from Syria, had been missing in Cyprus since November 17 and were found buried in the yard of a holiday home in Kato Amiantos in the Limassol district after Police said the man held in custody in connection with the case confessed to killing them.

The suspect, a Syrian national, aged 32, is said to have confessed to shooting the two women, Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou told the press on Sunday at the crime scene after the two bodies were unearthed amid torrential rain. Papatheodorou also said that without the suspect having pointed out where the bodies were buried it would have been impossible for the police to find them.

The suspect had been called in for questioning on November 25 and placed under arrest on November 26 in relation to the case. He had been denying any involvement until the early hours of Saturday, when according to the police he confessed to having committed the crime.

Autopsies are expected to be carried out on Monday at Nicosia General Hospital morgue.

Police sources have said that a number of other people are sought in connection to the case and on the basis of the suspect`s allegations that they helped him dig the ground in the area where he buried the two women, without however being aware of his real intentions.