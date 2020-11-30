News Local Double-cab car driver in Larnaca wanted in connection with serious accident

Police are looking for the driver of an Isuzu or Chevrolet double-cab white car in connection with causing grievous damage to a pedestrian in central Larnaca and not stopping to help him.

The accident took place around 5:30 in the afternoon on Sunday, Philenews reports.

The car was driven on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue carrying wooden building beams and, under circumstances which are investigated,  after it entered Stratigou Timagia Avenue the wooden beams hit a 48-year-old man walking on the left side of the direction of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital where he was found to have chest and vertebral fractures and admitted for treatment. His condition is out of danger.

Larnaca Police are calling on anyone who can help to call 24-804149 or the Citizens Hot Line on 1460 or contact their nearest police station.

 

By Annie Charalambous
