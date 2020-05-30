News World Don't treat Italy like a leper colony says foreign minister

Don’t treat Italy like a leper colony says foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio looks on during a news conference after bilateral talks between Italy and Russia at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

 

Italy will not be treated like a leper colony, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday, promising a warm welcome to foreign tourists this summer and warning other European Union states not to shut out Italians.

European countries are cautiously reopening their borders as the coronavirus contagion subsides around the continent, with Italy set to let tourists back in from June 15.

However, some EU states are looking to keep the door shut on visitors from places that have suffered a particularly high number of COVID-19 cases. Greece, for example, said on Friday it would open its frontiers to citizens from just 29 countries, excluding Italians, Spaniards and the British.

“We do not accept blacklists,” Di Maio wrote on Facebook, announcing a forthcoming round of bilateral meetings both in Rome and abroad to press Italy’s case.

“If anyone thinks they can treat us like a leper colony, then they should know that we will not stand for it.”

Italy has the third highest death toll in the world from the new coronavirus, with some 33,229 people dying since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21. It has the sixth highest global tally of cases – some 232,248.

However new infections and fatalities have fallen steadily this month and the country is unwinding some of the most rigid lockdown restrictions introduced anywhere on the continent.

The government confirmed late on Friday that it intended to push ahead with plans to lift all constraints on travel between Italy’s regions from June 3 – one of the last curbs still in place.

“We have always acted responsibly and transparently and we will continue to do so. That is precisely why we expect respect,” Di Maio said.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePaphos: Community leader remanded in custody for theft, abuse of power
Next articleHealth Minister says Cyprus is ready for second phase of Gesy

Top Stories

Local

Paphos: Police publish photos of stolen valuables

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have found jewellery, watches and other valuables in the possession of a 22 year old and a 15 year old who are under...
Read more
World

Protests flare around the United States over Minneapolis killing

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died...
Read more
Local

Just one new Covid-19 case on Saturday; total at 944

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  One person has tested positive for coronavirus from a total of 2061 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total since the...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 10 hotels to reopen in June

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ten of the 57 hotels in the Paphos district are expected to reopen in June, the president of the Paphos branch of the Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Update: Road near Tseri reopens, fire contained

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire that broke out in the Tseri area, in the Nicosia district  on Saturday afternoon led police to close the Halepianon-Tseri road to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Protests flare around the United States over Minneapolis killing

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died...
Read more
World

Third British scientist warns over rush to lift lockdown

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A third member of a scientific advisory body to the British government has warned that it is too soon to lift the COVID-19 lockdown...
Read more
World

Unrest flares in U.S. cities despite arrest of Minneapolis policeman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black man's neck to the street was...
Read more
World

Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros