Don’t panic buy; a winter of discontent isn’t looming, UK minister says

British consumers should not panic buy products as the country is not heading back into a 1970s-style “winter of discontent” when its economy was brought to it knees by strikes and power cuts, a junior business minister said on Thursday.

Asked by Times Radio if a winter of discontent with empty shelves, power cuts and rising living costs was looming, Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “No. Look this isn’t a 1970s thing at all. I don’t recognise that.”

“We need to build resilience back into the economy in some of these areas,” Scully said.

Scully also said: “There is not need for people to go out and panic buy.”

