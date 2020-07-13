Photos Donald Trump wore a mask

Donald Trump wore a mask

U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Smoke rises from a fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard

Andreas Nicolaides -
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, California, U.S. July 12,...
Read more
Photos

Demonstrations in Athens

Andreas Nicolaides -
A riot police officer extinguishes a fire during a demonstration against government plans to regulate street protests, in front of the parliament building in...
Read more
Photos

Rehearsal for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Andreas Nicolaides -
Military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Read more
Photos

Hearts for social distancing

Andreas Nicolaides -
Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros