Domestic violence cases in Cyprus rise by almost 30% in past 20 months

Domestic violence incidents in Cyprus rose by almost 30% over the past 20 months, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday evening.

He was addressing a charity dinner at the Presidential Palace to mark 30 years since the establishment of the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO).

Anastasiades also said data of the European Commission shows that in the past 20 months there seems to be a rise to domestic violence incidents all across the EU.

“In Cyprus the increase was unfortunately by almost 30%. We are fully aware of our commitment and duty to protect and support each citizen and particularly the women and the children who are mostly affected by violence, abuse in the family and gender-based violence,” he also saod.

“By making this our first priority we adopted a comprehensive, targeted policy, remaining fully focused to its implementation,” he added.

He then referred to the ratification through a law that was adopted in November 2017 of the Istanbul Convention which concerns the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence.

He also said the House of Representatives also passed laws recently aiming towards the full harmonisation of Cyprus with the provisions of the Convention.

These laws provide zero tolerance against any form of violence against women and dependents.