Domestic Tourism Support Scheme extended till March 2022

The Mediterranean island’s Domestic Tourism Support Scheme has been extended till March 2022 following Cabinet approval on Thursday.

The scheme was in effect for the period from June 1 to November 30, 2021, excluding July and August with beneficiaries being permanent residents of Cyprus.

Aiming to primarily encourage holidays within Cyprus, it provides affordable prices by tourist accommodation by granting of part of the cost to the citizens who shall utilize this plan.

Beneficiaries of the plan are all the permanent residents on the island who have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

As for unvaccinated individuals aged 12-16 years, they should provide evidence of a negative rapid antigen screening test for COVID-19 disease with sampling completed within the last 72 hours.

And those who have recovered from the virus up to 180 days before staying in the accommodation.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
