Dogs kill mouflons in Kambos area (photos)

According to an announcement of the Ecologist Movement, three muflons were found dead in the area of Kambos killed by stray wild dogs who are wondering along River Klarios.

As the Ecologists said, this is not a new problem and it is still unknown whether the relevant state services have taken any measures to deal with it.

At the same time, the Ecologists are asking the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for dealing with the muflons, as well as the Veterinary Services to take the necessary measures for this protected species of the Cyprus forests.