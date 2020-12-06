Dogs in the battle against COVID-19

According to a study of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine of the University of Durham, dogs are being trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

It has been known for years that dogs can detect accurately many diseases. The specific research is mainly based on the dogs’ ability to recognize people suffering from diseases of the respiratory system caused by viruses and bacterial.

COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers are a crucial factor in the spreading of the epidemic so if the dogs can detect them this will help toward containing the virus.

Six dogs are being currently trained and scientists are optimistic that they can soon replace cameras measuring body temperature.