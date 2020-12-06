News World Dogs in the battle against COVID-19

Dogs in the battle against COVID-19

According to a study of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine of the University of Durham, dogs are being trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

It has been known for years that dogs can detect accurately many diseases. The specific research is mainly based on the dogs’ ability to recognize people suffering from diseases of the respiratory system caused by viruses and bacterial.

COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers are a crucial factor in the spreading of the epidemic so if the dogs can detect them this will help toward containing the virus.

Six dogs are being currently trained and scientists are optimistic that they can soon replace cameras measuring body temperature.

By gavriella
Previous articleExplosion at a car in Nicosia early this Sunday morning
Next articleSix people caught gambling in a house in Paphos

Top Stories

Local

Mainly fine weather with some local showers in the afternoon on the mountains

gavriella -
Today Sunday, the weather will be mainly fine, turning overcast at intervals. In the afternoon there may be local showers on the mountains. Winds will...
Read more
Local

Six people caught gambling in a house in Paphos

gavriella -
Members of the Police force conducted a search at a house in Paphos according to a court warrant and found six persons gambling. In the...
Read more
World

Dogs in the battle against COVID-19

gavriella -
According to a study of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine of the University of Durham, dogs are being trained to detect...
Read more
Local

Explosion at a car in Nicosia early this Sunday morning

gavriella -
Around 01:00 this morning an explosion occurred at a car that was parked outside a house in Nicosia. From a first point of view, the...
Read more
Local

369 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 82 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

PM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse

gavriella -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in...
Read more
World

Moscow rolls out Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to most exposed groups

gavriella -
Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday to the most exposed groups, marking Russia's first large-scale vaccination against...
Read more
World

FM Dendias: Europe to show Turkey that its behavior will have consequences

gavriella -
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in an article in "Ta Nea" newspaper on Saturday sent the message that decisions should be made to show to...
Read more
Economy

Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's lira slipped on Friday after U.S. lawmakers included mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill that moves Washington a step closer to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros