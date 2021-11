An unidentified person threw poison in Lymbia village and as a result the village’s mascot dog called Loukanikos (sausage) lost his life.

In an announcement the Ecologist Movement expressed its sorrow but also indignation about the incident and is asking the relevant authorities to proceed immediately with the investigation of the case so that the culprit will be found and be led to court. According to the announcement, recently the cases of abusing and killing animals have increased.