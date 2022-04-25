Dog bites nine-year-old boy

A nine-year-old boy has been operated after being bitten by a dog.

Specifically and according to the Police, the boy was attacked by the dog yesterday morning, while being at his house in an area of Nicosia.

Following Police investigations, it seems that the dog was not registered and a search warrant has been issued for its owner’s residence.

The boy was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital where it was operated and then taken to Makarion Hospital.

Policemen of the Omorfita Police Station continue the investigations.