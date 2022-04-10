Dog attacks four-year-old girl in park

A 37-year-old man from Limassol filed a complaint with the Police, saying that while in a park in Famagusta District with his wife and their two underage children, their four-year-old daughter approached a dog in the area to pet it. However, the dog attacked the girl and bit it in in several parts of her body.

The girl was taken initially to the Famagusta General Hospital and then to the Makarion Hospital in Nicosia.

Following Police investigations, the 36-year-old owner of the dog, who is also a co-owner of the park, was found. The dog was not registered and there was no sign indicating that there was a dog in the park.

The man was interrogated in writing at the Xylotymbou Police Station and was released. Investigations continue.