Documentary records Limassolian's challenge trip on SUP from Mykonos to Cyprus

A documentary now screening at cinemas all across the island records Limassolian Costas Symeonides’ challenge trip on SUP from Mykonos to Cyprus for charity.

“I think the viewer gets a taste of the travels but I also hope the documentary -“Beyond limits” – will also inspire people,” Symeonides told Philenews.

Symeonides embarked on the 850 kilometer trip back in 2018 standing for approximately 11 hours a day on his board.

The obstacles he had to overcome each day were a real challenge since the journey was in the open sea with huge waves and endless hours of paddling and standing on the board.

But a deeply personal one since Symeonides’ goal was to help raise money to support the Center for Preventive Pediatrics and the Karaiskakeio Foundation.

You can see the documentary at K-cineplex in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos up until Wednesday, October 13.

By Annie Charalambous
