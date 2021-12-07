in-cyprusDoctors’ union expresses concern about “cold incidents” at public hospitals

Doctors’ union expresses concern about “cold incidents” at public hospitals

The union of government doctors expressed strong concern about the new decree of the Health Minister regarding the way to deal with “cold incidents” in public hospitals.

In an announcement the union noted that it has not been informed about postponement of all scheduled surgeries regarding “cold incidents” adding that it does not understand the goal of the specific measure.

The union also pointed out that after almost two years of the pandemic we have accumulated experiences only regarding the Covid-19 patients and expressed concern about the other patients, who, it said, we continue to separate without taking into consideration the consequences.

