Doctors offering services outside GESY not legal

According to the Legal Service, the cooperation of doctors offering their services outside GESY in hospitals that have contracts with the Health Insurance Organization (HIO).

This means that the contracts that have been signed between private hospitals and HIO are not valid.

The Legal Service had been requested to look into the matter in January 2021, when parliamentary parties raised this as a precondition during their negotiations with the government for the state budget.

According to information, the answer was sent to the Health Minister. Even though HIO has not make an official statement on the issue, it seems that there are solutions, like the review of each agreement HIO has with each hospital.