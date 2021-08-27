NewsLocalDoctors offering services outside GESY not legal

Doctors offering services outside GESY not legal

According to the Legal Service, the cooperation of doctors offering their services outside GESY in hospitals that have contracts with the Health Insurance Organization (HIO).

This means that the contracts that have been signed between private hospitals and HIO are not valid.

The Legal Service had been requested to look into the matter in January 2021, when parliamentary parties raised this as a precondition during their negotiations with the government for the state budget.

According to information, the answer was sent to the Health Minister. Even though HIO has not make an official statement on the issue, it seems that there are solutions, like the review of each agreement HIO has with each hospital.

By gavriella
Previous articleTree planting ceremony on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India
Next articleDon’t miss a colourful Indian Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 11th!

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros