Doctors, nurses sent to old people's Home flooded with covid infections

Doctors, nurses sent to old people’s Home flooded with covid infections

Concerned health officials over the alarmingly high number of covid-19 infections at Sokration Old People’s Home in Limassol on Tuesday sent a team of doctors and nurses to execute an action plan.

After just 106 tests conducted at staff and residents there, a total of 37 people tested positive on Monday.

The Health Ministry, in cooperation with the State Health Services Organization, gave instructions to closely monitor all residents and staff there and execute an action plan.

Two lung specialists and two nurses were sent at the Home to provide all medical assistance but also divide the premises into a covid-19 zone and one where other medical cases will be treated.

After the death on Saturday of a 91-year-old woman resident her close relatives reported the owners of the Home to police accusing them of negligence.

 

By Annie Charalambous
