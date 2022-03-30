Doctors not members of GESY to take legal measures

Approximately 30 doctors who are not members of GESY but who work in hospitals of the System, most of whom are also shareholders of the hospitals in which they work, are getting ready to proceed with legal suits against any person responsible, claiming their rights to property and business premises. The said doctors are affected by the verdict of the Legal Service according to which their presence in GESY hospital is outlawed.

As their representatives told O Philelefterhos, what is taking place is aiming to fully “chase them away” from the hospitals in which, as shareholders, have invested lots of money.

For this reason they are forced to defend their rights.