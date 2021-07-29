Doctors issue forged certificates for SafePass

The use of SafePass to almost all places, has led some people to illegality since refusing to comply with the relevant decrees, they present forged certificates when requested.

At the same time, however, it seems that doctors issue certificates to patients relieving them either of the obligation to be vaccinated or of respecting other important protection measures like wearing a mask.

However, the most serious accusation is the fact that doctors are urging their patients not to be vaccinated and some of these complaints which have been officially submitted are under investigation.

Asked about the issue, Michael Anastasiades, President of the Doctors’ Association Ethics Committee, said that initially a decision will be made on whether to appoint an investigator and based on the outcome of the investigation it will be decided whether the doctors will be referred to the Disciplinary Board.