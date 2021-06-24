Doctors at Athalassas Hospital at three-hour work stoppage in protest

The doctors at Athalassa Hospital will proceed with a three-hour work stoppage on Wednesday from 10:00 until 13:00, noting that they have no other alternative.

The doctors note that despite warnings, the relevant authorities keep promising things that never take place and as a result the patients are left unattended and the doctors/nurses are doing their best to fill the gaps.

The doctors pointed out that they are unable to provide the proper services to their patients and cannot consent to a continuation of the situation as it is.

Finally, they apologize to the society and the patients.