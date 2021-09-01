Doctors’ Association investigates three types of charges against doctors

NewsLocalDoctors’ Association investigates three types of charges against doctors

The Ethics Committee of the Cyprus Medical Association will soon complete its investigation regarding three types of charges against a small group of doctors and will possibly refer specific members to the Disciplinary Council for sentences.

In a statement, Michael Anastasiades, president of the Ethics Committee said that they are currently investigating three types of charges: Doctors who issue fake vaccination certifications related to the SafePass, doctors who prescribe inappropriate drugs for Covid patients and the doctors who urge their patients not to be vaccinated against Covid.

Regarding the prescription of specific vitamins and drugs, Michael Anastasiades said that a doctor is allowed to prescribe medicines but it is wrong to prescribe them as treatment for Covid.

