Doctors and others responsible in the case of the patients with cataract

The legal file of the case of eight patients who have been operated for cataract at a private hospital has been returned to the Legal Service by the Police, after some clarifications and other requests were satisfied.

According to Phileleftheros, the Police suggested the persecution of specific persons who are responsible for the condition of the eight patients. The investigators have accumulated testimonies that show serious negligence on behalf of parties involved. Doctors and other persons are said to have been responsible.

As known, the eight patients were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria and as a result one of them died while others lost sight from the eye that was operated.

