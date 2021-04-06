Doctor says pace of vaccinations in Cyprus very slow

NewsLocalDoctor says pace of vaccinations in Cyprus very slow

Speaking to the state radio, pulmonologist Charis Armeftis said that the pace of vaccinations in Cyprus is very slow since so far only approximately 47,000 citizens have received both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Giving as an example Malta, he said that there, 35% of the population has been vaccinated compared to 13% in Cyprus.

He even said that Malta negotiated and received more vaccines than Cyprus.

He added that the vaccination of a sufficient part of the population is the only way to exit the pandemic and described the issue of vaccines as the “Waterloo” of the European Union.

