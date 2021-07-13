Doctor says 9 out of 10 patients had not been vaccinated

Member of the advisory scientific committee of experts on COVID-19 and Pediatrics Lecturer at European University Cyprus Zoi Dorothea Pana has told CNA, that the vaccination coverage of all age groups should be accelerated, noting that 9 out of 10 hospitalisations are patients who have not been vaccinated.

Regarding concerns that vaccines could cause sterility, she said that according to studies that have been conducted, vaccines do not affect fertility.

The situation, Pana said, is at a crucial point, explaining that it is the summer season and there are relaxations but at the same time there is a prevalence in Europe and Cyprus of the Delta variant which is the most contagious strain so far.

This, she added, is of particular concern, adding that the “weapon we have and will have in epidemics related to infectious diseases is prevention and that was and will be vaccination”.

Pana told CNA that there should be an acceleration as regards the full vaccination of all age groups that can be vaccinated at this point.

She said that according to the Cyprus national report on the pandemic, the median age of cases dropped to 23 years, the median age of patients is 53 years, while the number of admissions to hospitals is increasing. Pana pointed out that 9 out of 10 people who are hospitalised have not been vaccinated. “The situation is critical” she said.

Regarding fears expressed mainly by younger people about the risk of infertility from vaccines, Pana said that toxicological studies that have been conducted on vaccines in order to obtain approval, have not shown that they affect fertility.

Concluding, she said that young people need to be informed about the benefits of vaccines and scientists need to address their concerns.

(CNA)