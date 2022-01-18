Doctor in fake vaccination certificates’ case pleads not guilty

The 53-year-old doctor from Larnaca, today pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges against him regarding the issuing of fake vaccination certificates to his patients.

The six charges had to do with a patient who died at the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as Reference Hospital for Covid-19. Before dying the man confided to the staff that he had secured a vaccination certification without having been vaccinated.

The other six charges refer to a second patient who also died at the Famagusta General Hospital and who while appearing to have been vaccinated by the specific doctor, seemed not to have been vaccinated.

The criminal court ordered the man to be released on bail, to hand over his travel documents and for his name to be put on the stop list.