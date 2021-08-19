Doctor in fake Covid vaccination certificates case to be released, investigations continue

A Larnaca-based doctor’s remand in custody in connection with the issuing of fake Covid vaccination certificates will not be renewed on Thursday, even though police investigations into the case are continuing.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that a police spokesman said the cardiologist who was detained for seven days will not be charged – not yet anyway.

The spokesman also called on people recorded in the health system as having been vaccinated by the specific doctor to go to hospital for a blood test. This will determine whether they have been vaccinated, indeed.

The case came to light after a man with a vaccination certificate issued by the cardiologist got seriously ill and hospitalized with the virus.

The doctor who was reportedly charging €600 for the fake certificate was arrested at his home as part of an investigation into forgery of an official document, negligence and harming public health.

Following his arrest, police had received two more complaints against two other doctors – a pediatrician in Paphos and a GP in Limassol, They, too, are suspected of issuing fake vaccination certificates.

At the same time, two more patients at the Famagusta coronavirus reference hospital who were in serious condition have also been found to have been declared as vaccinated by the same doctor.