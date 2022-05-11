Doctor in Cyprus involved in scam with vaccines

A doctor of Russian origin, a Cypriot national and permanent resident of the island, exercising medicine here, is said to be involved in a scam regarding Covid-19 vaccines and 300,000 dollars, as reported by Interpol.

According to the report a year ago, the man received the amount of 300,000 dollars to supply a company of Cameroun interests with 10,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, produced in Moscow. However, according to the complainants, the delivery has not been made so far and the doctor has not returned the money when he was asked to do so.

The case is now in Court in Cyprus following a lawsuit by the Cameroun company against the doctor.

The said doctor, according to information, is a member of the General Health System and under the microscope of the Medical Association for unlawful practices to patients.