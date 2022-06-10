Doctor gets 18-month prison sentence for his negligent role in boy’s death

Larnaca District Court on Friday sentenced a doctor to 18 months in prison with three years probation after being found guilty over a negligent role he played in the death of a 10-year-old boy in 2018.

The doctor is Iraklis Pantelidakis, from Greece, who worked at the Larnaca General Hospital’s first aid department at the time and the dead boy is Stavros Giorgallis from Klavdia.

Giorgallis had been taken to the Larnaca Hospital with head wounds he suffered after falling during a basketball game at school in Alethriko.

He was discharged from hospital too soon and his mother took him back to hospital later in the day as he continued to have severe headaches.

He was again discharged and the boy was transferred by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where he died during surgery.

His emotional mother shouted at the doctor after the sentencing that he should have been ashamed of himself.