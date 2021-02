Russians, permanent residents of Cyprus, organized a birthday party yesterday afternoon with approximately 20 people.

The Police was informed about the party and went to the place it was taking place.

All adults, including a doctor, received a fine of 300 euros each, while the owners of the restaurant got a fine of 1,500 euros.

It must be noted that generally there is concern in Limassol since according to the Police the health protocols are not respected.

(philenews)