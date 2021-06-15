With the title “Do you live in Cyprus and are you looking for a job?” the first official day for people seeking a job regarding their registration or renewal in the relevant registry has begun.

Following the lifting of restrictions, the procedures for registration on the Online System of the Public Employment Service are back to normal and any registrations will be made normally.

Access to the relevant online platform is possible with the use of a code produced by the platform. Instructions on how to use the Internet Platform are posted on the website of the Employment Service and on the Online Platform at:

https://www.pescps.dl.,lsi.gov.cy/CPSWeb/f001w/jsp