News World Do any mink in Poland have COVID-19? New findings raise doubts

Do any mink in Poland have COVID-19? New findings raise doubts

A mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.

Veterinary inspectors say they have found no evidence of COVID-19 among mink at a farm in northern Poland where other scientists reported finding eight cases.

The National Veterinary Research Institute said it had carried out tests on mink in the same part of the farm where the Medical University of Gdansk said on Nov. 24 it had found the eight cases, but its own tests came up negative.

“One thing is certain – the test results are divergent,” Krzysztof Niemczuk, director general at the institute, told Reuters by email. “The veterinary inspection treats this farm as virus free.”

A spokeswoman for the Medical University of Gdansk said it stood by its findings.

Pawel Rawicki, a representative of animal rights organisation Otwarte Klatki (Open Cages), said it was “unlikely that the coronavirus has bypassed Poland’s farms.”

The government has not said how it will respond to the possibility that some mink have COVID-19 in Poland, a major producer of mink fur.

Poland started carrying out coronavirus tests among farmed mink and checking workers after a mutated virus was found in farmed mink in Denmark, leading to a nationwide cull there.

Veterinary and sanitary authorities said 18 coronavirus cases had been identified among mink farm workers in Poland since the start of the pandemic, but that it was unlikely that they were infected by the animals.

COVID-19 has been found in mink in Denmark, Greece, Sweden and Lithuania.

Animal rights has become an increasingly contentious issue for the ruling Law and Justice party since it proposed a law this year to ban fur farming but later shelved it.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGeorge Soros:  Individual EU member states should issue perpetual bonds
Next articleLatest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Top Stories

Local

UN envoy Lute meets separately divided island’s leaders

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General`s special envoy Jane Holl Lute on Tuesday will have separate meetings with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin...
Read more
Local

Additional health services – including dental care – now under Gesy

Annie Charalambous -
Preventive dental care, out-patients treatment for mental health, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and visits to clinical dieticians are among the new services under...
Read more
World

UK to rule on trans clinic giving teens puberty-blocking drugs

Annie Charalambous -
A British court will rule on Tuesday whether children aged 17 and under will need a judge's approval to take puberty-blocking drugs in a...
Read more
Local

Local showers, yellow alert for thunderstorms on Tuesday

Annie Charalambous -
Local showers throughout the island on Tuesday with a yellow alert for isolated, strong thunderstorms in effect from 5:30 in the morning till four...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 62.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,464,200​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK to rule on trans clinic giving teens puberty-blocking drugs

Annie Charalambous -
A British court will rule on Tuesday whether children aged 17 and under will need a judge's approval to take puberty-blocking drugs in a...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 62.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,464,200​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Mental health in the workplace, saved by bots and apps?

Annie Charalambous -
We are all familiar with the challenges of 2020, but we may still be underestimating how deep and wide they go. Seven in 10 employees...
Read more
World

Time is running out for Brexit trade deal, Britain and EU say

Annie Charalambous -
Britain and the European Union cautioned each other on Monday that time was running out for a Brexit trade deal as negotiators sparred over...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros