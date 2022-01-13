NewsWorldDjokovic trains as questions remain over eligibility to play in Australian Open

Djokovic trains as questions remain over eligibility to play in Australian Open

Djokovic Trains As Questions Remain Over Eligibility To Play In Australian Open
Djokovic Trains As Questions Remain Over Eligibility To Play In Australian Open

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was seen training in Melbourne on Thursday (January 13), amid uncertainty about whether the Australian government will cancel his visa for a second time.

The 34-year-old world number one was out practicing on Rod Laver Arena in the morning and surrounded by members of his team.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa which could scuttle his bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Australian Open.

The draw for the Open was also postponed to 4:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), organisers said on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the participation of men’s top seed and defending champion Djokovic.

By gavriella
Previous articleUK PM Johnson apologises for lockdown gathering
Next articleThree deaths from Covid and 3,103 new cases on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros