Djokovic trains as questions remain over eligibility to play in Australian Open

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was seen training in Melbourne on Thursday (January 13), amid uncertainty about whether the Australian government will cancel his visa for a second time.

The 34-year-old world number one was out practicing on Rod Laver Arena in the morning and surrounded by members of his team.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa which could scuttle his bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Australian Open.

The draw for the Open was also postponed to 4:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), organisers said on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the participation of men’s top seed and defending champion Djokovic.