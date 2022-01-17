Djokovic seen boarding flight to Belgrade from Dubai airport

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was seen boarding a plane to Belgrade from Dubai airport on Monday (January 17) morning, after he was forced to leave Australia when a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday, dismaying his family and supporters.

The Serbian player flew out of Australia on Sunday (January 16) from Melbourne airport hours after the ruling was announced.

Federal agents escorted him and his team from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.

He was then seen posing for selfies with fellow passengers shortly after landing in Dubai airport in the early hours of Monday. He was then seen making his way to a gate to board a plane to Belgrade.

The plane took off shortly after 09:05GMT (05:05 GMT)