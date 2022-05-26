NewsLocalDivorced parents disagree about vaccination of children

Divorced parents disagree about vaccination of children

The Supreme Court ordered the re-examination of an application by a father to the Family Court requesting that his daughters aged 15, and 14, be vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the disagreement of their mother. He cited the recommendations of WHO and EMA according to which the vaccination would be to the interest of the minors. On the contrary, their mother cited the oral advice of the girls’ doctor not to vaccinate them.

The Supreme Court noted that in the said case the view of the girls should be heard since, on the once hand, the parents disagreed and on the other hand, their age permitted them to have an opinion on the issue. So, it was pointed out that the Family Court had made a mistake not listening to the minors’ views, and also pointed out that the mother had not used any proof to support her claims.

