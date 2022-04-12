Diversity & Social Inclusion Fair on April 16-17

In these challenging times we are living, it is important to find creative and inclusive ways to connect and celebrate our diversity. CSI Cyprus invites you to join its 2-day Diversity & Social Inclusion Fair, which aims to create a space for multicultural awareness and exchange, and make migrants’ and refugees’ experiences, cultures and talents heard and visible in our Cypriot local community.

Through these fair performances, talks, booths, workshops, and tours the organisers attempt to bridge the gap between different cultures and find common ways to connect and learn from each other and contribute towards equality and community cohesion.

DAY 1: Saturday, April 16 at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (Faneromenis 80, Nicosia).

Agenda:

10:45 Registrations

11:00 Presentation of the e-VELP project and discussion with key stakeholders on the inclusion of migrants in Cyprus

12:30 Lunch & Networking | Dance & Music Performances by migrant communities | Booths where migrants will be selling their creations

15:00 We will run simultaneously two workshops: 1) Djembeh Jam Workshop by Ibrahim Kamara 2) CSI Language Bazaar

DAY 2: Sunday, April 17 | Meeting Point: @ Faneromeni Square

Agenda:

10:30 Multicultural Walking Tour in old Nicosia | Led by: Marios Epaminondas, Home for Cooperation

13:00 Lunch @ Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian Restaurant

14:00 Yoga workshop for self-realization and empowerment of migrant women

If interested, please register to reserve your spot at our fair activities.

This fair is organized as part of the Erasmus+ funded projects: e-VELP – Young Volunteer Educators e-Learning Program

